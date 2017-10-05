Cops: Man shoots self when he drops gun while calming child

BERWICK, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man fatally shot himself when he tried to catch a gun that fell from his holster while he was trying to calm his crying child in the back seat of a car.

Berwick police say 28-year-old Kenneth Morris reached through the car's rear driver's side door to comfort his son when the .357 Magnum fell from Morris' shoulder holster. When Morris tried to grab the falling gun, he accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the stomach.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident which happened about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in a driveway of a home. Morris was from the Nescopeck area.