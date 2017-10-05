Democrats take aim at House Speaker Paul Ryan in new ads

House Democrats are targeting Speaker Paul Ryan and his efforts to scrap the health care law in the party's first national ad campaign ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is running a television spot for one week on CNN and MSNBC. The ad says "Paul Ryan and establishment Republicans" will "never stop" trying to repeal existing health insurance benefits.

Party leaders say their polling shows Ryan and the GOP Congress have lost popularity because of their health care proposals.

The campaign group has bought three weeks of radio ads in 11 Republican House districts. Those ads don't mention Ryan and instead name the local member of Congress.