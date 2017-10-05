Dozens pray at Hindu temple on slopes of Bali volcano
KARANGASEM, Indonesia — Dozens prayed at a revered Hindu temple on the slopes of Bali's menacing Mount Agung volcano, hoping the gods will restore it to calm.
Worshippers including Bali's governor made offerings and recited prayers Thursday at the temple inside a zone declared off-limits by disaster officials.
Bali is the only predominantly Hindu province in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country.
Warnings that the volcano could erupt anytime have caused 140,000 people to flee for safer areas.
Bali's religious leader Gusti Ngurah Sudiana said prayers were performed across the island by Hindus, Muslims and Christians.
Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said tremors from the volcano, which indicate rising magma, have remained at high levels since Agung's alert status was raised to the highest on Sept. 22.
