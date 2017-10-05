Dutch primary school teachers stage strike for better pay

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of primary school teachers in the Netherlands have gone on a one-day strike to back demands for better pay and conditions.

Many schools across the country were closed Thursday as buses packed with teachers descended on The Hague for a demonstration that drew a crowd estimated at more than 50,000.

The strike went ahead despite reports that four political parties negotiating to form the next ruling coalition plan to pump 500 million euros ($588 million) into education to relieve work pressure on teachers.

Union leader Liesbeth Verheggen says, "We will only know for sure that more money is coming when we see it in black and white in the coalition agreement."