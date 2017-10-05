Exhibition dedicated to rocker David Bowie will come to NYC
NEW YORK — A record-breaking museum exhibition dedicated to musician David Bowie is making its final stop in New York's Brooklyn Museum next year.
The exhibition, "David Bowie Is," opened at London's Victoria and Albert Museum in 2013. The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2y0yM4I ) it became the most visited show in the museum's history.
The show has
Some of the artifacts will be new and exclusive to the Brooklyn Museum, including handwritten set lists and musical scores. Bowie's music will play throughout the exhibit during the show.
The show will run from March 2, 2018 to July 15, 2018.
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com
