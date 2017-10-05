Family seeks access to video of deadly police shooting
A
A
Share via Email
BATON ROUGE, La. — Relatives of a black man killed by a white Baton Rouge police officer want Louisiana's attorney general to let them see and hear unreleased video and audio recordings from the shooting investigation.
Lawyers for Alton Sterling's family on Thursday released a copy of a letter sent last month to Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Attorney L. Chris Stewart says Landry's office hasn't responded.
Stewart says allowing the family to review surveillance video and audio of Sterling's encounter with two white officers in July 2016 won't interfere with Landry's investigation and could help the civil lawsuit they filed in June.
A spokeswoman for Landry's office said she couldn't comment because they're still reviewing evidence to determine whether state criminal charges are warranted.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Dartmouth assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police
-
Bedford smells a rat: Councillor says he’s never seen this many rodent complaints
-
Canadian shot in the head at Las Vegas concert begins a long trip home