Feds remove protections for 10M acres of sage grouse habitat

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department says it is withdrawing protections for 10 million acres of federal lands used by the threatened sage grouse to open it up for energy development.

The plan would allow mining and other development in areas where it now is prohibited in six Western states: Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

The Bureau of Land Management, an Interior agency, said a recent analysis showed that mining would not pose a significant threat to sage grouse habitat. The proposal would affect less than one-tenth of 1 per cent of sage-grouse-occupied range across 11 states from California to the Dakotas.