How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

Yet another gain for stocks on Thursday sent the Standard & Poor's 500 index higher for an eighth straight day, its longest winning streak since July 2013. It's the latest step higher for a market that's methodically climbed to record after record for much of this year as both the economy and corporate profits have improved.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14.33 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,552.07.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113.75, or 0.5 per cent , to 22,775.39.

The Nasdaq composite rose 50.73, or 0.8 per cent , to 6,585.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 4.32, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,512.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 32.71 points, or 1.3 per cent .

The Dow is up 370.30 points, or 1.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 89.40 points, or 1.4 per cent .

The Russell 200 is up 21.23 points, or 1.4 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 313.24 points, or 14 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,012.79 points, or 15.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,202.24 points, or 22.3 per cent .