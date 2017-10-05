Hungarian government resumes campaign against George Soros
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Hungarian government has resumed its campaign against Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his support for migration.
The government's "national consultation" includes a survey sent to Hungarian households about a so-called "Soros Plan" — which the government says is being carried out by the European Union — as well as billboards and television ads.
Goran Buldioski, director of Soros' Open Society Initiatives in Europe, says Soros and his foundations support "more coherent and humane policies for helping to resettle migrants fleeing oppression and violence in their homelands" but that "there is no such thing as a global conspiracy against Hungary."
Activists from the Egyutt (Together) opposition party tore down billboards on Thursday, saying the government is just trying to divert attention from its own shortcomings.
