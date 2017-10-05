Ishiguro wins Nobel for 'uncovering the abyss'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
STOCKHOLM — Kazuo Ishiguro, the Japanese-born British novelist best known for "The Remains of the Day," has won the Nobel Literature Prize.
The announcement Thursday marked a return to traditional literature following two years of unconventional choices by the Swedish Academy for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize.
The academy said the 62-year-old Ishiguro's eight novels were works of emotional force that uncover "the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."
Last year's literature prize went to American songwriter Bob Dylan and the previous year's to Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
Bedford smells a rat: Councillor says he’s never seen this many rodent complaints
-
There’s a reason Will & Grace got rid of the kids: Schneller
-
Police in Nova Scotia arrest barricaded man after hours of negotiation