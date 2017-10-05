Ishiguro wins Nobel for 'uncovering the abyss'

STOCKHOLM — Kazuo Ishiguro, the Japanese-born British novelist best known for "The Remains of the Day," has won the Nobel Literature Prize.

The announcement Thursday marked a return to traditional literature following two years of unconventional choices by the Swedish Academy for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize.

The academy said the 62-year-old Ishiguro's eight novels were works of emotional force that uncover "the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."