Judge orders release of congressman sentenced for bribery

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge has ordered that a former Louisiana congressman sentenced to 13 years in prison for taking bribes be released from jail pending a new sentencing hearing.

Democrat William Jefferson has been serving his sentence in 2012. He was convicted of accepting more than $400,000 in bribes in exchange for brokering business deals in Africa.

Agents searched his Washington home in 2005 and found $90,000 cash in his freezer.