Kobach plan for Trump included federal voting laws changes

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas official who is vice chairman of President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud drafted a proposal for Trump to change federal voter registration laws.

A federal court document unsealed Thursday shows the proposal was part of a strategic homeland security plan prepared by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach was photographed taking the document into a meeting with Trump in November when Trump was president-elect. The portion dealing with federal voter registration laws was not fully visible.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson also unsealed a second document prepared by Kobach and shared inside his office. It contained the text of the proposed changes to federal law.