Jury to resume deliberations in case of murder, long manhunt
BANGOR, Maine — Jurors in Maine will resume deliberations Thursday in the case of a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history.
Jurors began deliberating the fate of 40-year-old Robert Burton on Wednesday in Bangor.
Prosecutors say Burton shot 37-year-old Stephanie "Ginn" Gebo in her Parkman home in June 2015 out of jealousy.
Burton spent weeks in the woods before turning himself in. He was on the lam for 68 days.