Leaders of Iraq, France meet on fight against Islamic State

PARIS — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for talks on the international fight against Islamic State group extremists and rebuilding Iraq's economy.

Macron has been reticent about the escalating tensions between Iraq's government and its Kurdish region following its independence referendum.

Thursday's meeting in Paris comes days after France faced a new attack claimed by IS, a fatal stabbing in Marseille. The French military is active in the U.S.-led coalition against IS, which is trying to oust the extremists from their last Iraqi strongholds.