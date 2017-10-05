League: Man put his son's flag football coach in a chokehold

WESTWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been accused of putting the teenage coach of his son's flag football team in a chokehold after the son was rotated out of the quarterback position.

Westwood police Det. Warren Morrell says it happened Saturday in front of about 75 people at a game for 6- to 8-year-olds.

League commissioner Fred Kritzker tells NJ.com that Peter Iappelli, of Closter, got upset after his son was removed and he then put the 16-year-old coach in a chokehold.

Iappelli was given a summons on Wednesday to appear in court later this month. His lawyer is unavailable to comment for him.