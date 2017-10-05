Markets Right Now: S&P 500 has longest win streak in 4 years

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Solid gains for big technology companies helped push stocks higher on Wall Street, giving the Standard & Poor's 500 index its longest winning streak in four years.

Google parent Alphabet jumped 1.9 per cent Thursday, and Facebook and Microsoft each climbed 1.7 per cent . Apple rose 1.2 per cent .

Netflix jumped 5.4 per cent after raising its prices, and Constellation Brands rose 4 per cent after the beer and wine maker raised its full-year profit forecast.

UPS fell 0.7 per cent after Bloomberg News reported that Amazon is testing its own delivery service. Amazon rose 1.6 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 14 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,552.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 22,775, and the Nasdaq composite added 50 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 6,585.

