Markets Right Now: S&P 500 has longest win streak in 4 years
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4 p.m.
Solid gains for big technology companies helped push stocks higher on Wall Street, giving the Standard & Poor's 500 index its longest winning streak in four years.
Google parent Alphabet jumped 1.9
Netflix jumped 5.4
UPS fell 0.7
The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 14 points, or 0.6
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113 points, or 0.5
___
11:45 a.m.
U.S. stocks are climbing again, putting the Standard & Poor's 500 index on track for its longest winning streak in four years.
Netflix rose 3.4
UPS fell 1.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 10 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80 points, or 0.4
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.35
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are inching higher in early trading on Wall Street a day after the market closed at its latest record high.
Constellation Brands jumped 4.4
UPS fell 1.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13 points, or 0.1
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.34
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Dartmouth assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police
-
Bedford smells a rat: Councillor says he’s never seen this many rodent complaints
-
Canadian shot in the head at Las Vegas concert begins a long trip home