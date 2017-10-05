NTSB investigating crash involving drone, Army helicopter

NEW YORK — Federal transportation officials are investigating a crash last month between a civilian-operated drone and an Army helicopter that was in New York to provide security for the United Nations General Assembly.

The drone collided with the Black Hawk helicopter east of Staten Island on Sept. 21.

The helicopter sustained damage to its main rotor blade and a window but landed safely at Linden Airport in New Jersey. No Army personnel were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday that it is investigating the crash and has interviewed the drone operator. The Federal Aviation Administration is participating in the investigation.