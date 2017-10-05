Pakistan says influence with Afghan Taliban has diminished
WASHINGTON — Pakistan says its influence with the Taliban has diminished since a U.S. drone strike killed the group's leader last year, derailing Afghan peace efforts.
He blames the drone strike that killed Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province in May 2016. He contended the strike was aimed at sabotaging Pakistan-backed peace talks.
Asif is making his first visit to Washington since President Donald Trump laid out his strategy for Afghanistan and demanded Pakistan eliminate militant sanctuaries.
Asif told journalists Thursday that Pakistan can't be blamed for the violence in Afghanistan.
