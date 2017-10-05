Pence meets with Puerto Ricans recovering from hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Pence is greeting a group of Puerto Ricans who recently arrived at Orlando International Airport and are getting help from relief agencies.
Everlinda Burgos flew into Orlando a few hours earlier from her home in Naranjito. She says to Pence: "Don't go to San Juan. Go inside the country like where I live."
Burgos told Pence that President Donald Trump went to "another part" earlier this week. But she says the
Pence says the administration will "work every part of it and help Puerto Rico recover." He hugged Burgos.
