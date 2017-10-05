Pence meets with Puerto Ricans recovering from hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vice-President Mike Pence is getting some advice as he prepares to survey hurricane damage in Puerto Rico: Go to the heart of the devastation.

Pence is greeting a group of Puerto Ricans who recently arrived at Orlando International Airport and are getting help from relief agencies.

Everlinda Burgos flew into Orlando a few hours earlier from her home in Naranjito. She says to Pence: "Don't go to San Juan. Go inside the country like where I live."

Burgos told Pence that President Donald Trump went to "another part" earlier this week. But she says the vice-president should "go to the centre " on Friday "because that's where the disaster is."