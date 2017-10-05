Pence pledges that US will go to the moon, Mars and beyond
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials are pledging to send Americans back to the moon — and then on to Mars.
Space industry leaders say they and NASA are building the spaceships to get there. And they're promising that in five years, astronauts could be working around the moon — but not quite land there yet.
Here's what
But few details, such as cost, are being mentioned in the space visions outlined at the first meeting of the revived National Space Council since it was disbanded in 1993.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Bedford smells a rat: Councillor says he’s never seen this many rodent complaints
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend
-
Small Canadian town warns residents of possible panther roaming the streets