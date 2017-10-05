Police: Fatal frying pan attacker was angry after argument

CAMDEN, N.J. — Authorities say that a New Jersey woman admitted to fatally beating her boyfriend with two metal frying pans because she was angry after they had an argument.

A police probable cause statement shows that Maleia Cole told police she was angry that Jason Lewis had walked out of the trailer where they lived after an argument.

Police say Cole followed him across the street and into at a nearby convenience store while beating him.

Lewis died from his injuries on Sept. 26, several weeks after he was discharged from a hospital following the attack.

Cole was charged with murder Monday. It wasn't known if she had an attorney.