Polish women's groups decry police raid on their offices

WARSAW, Poland — Women's rights activists in Poland are accusing the country's authorities of trying to intimidate them after police raided the offices of several groups, seizing computers and documents.

The raids took place Wednesday, a day after women across Poland staged anti-government street demonstrations to demand greater reproductive freedoms and protest the country's restrictive abortion law.

Jacek Pawlak, a spokesman for Poznan prosecutors, told The Associated Press that the raids took place as part of an ongoing investigation.

Pawlak would not divulge what the probe was about but denied that the raids were an attempt to harass the women's groups, saying the timing was purely incidental.