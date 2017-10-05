Pope denounces technologies that help people change gender
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is denouncing how new technologies are making it easier for people to change gender, saying this "utopia of the neutral" risks the creation of new life.
Francis made the comments Thursday to the Pontifical Academy for Life, the Vatican's bioethics advisory board, taking up his criticism of so-called gender theory and the idea that people can choose their sex.
The academy under the previous two popes represented the leading, hardline voice of the Catholic Church on sexual ethics, morality and culture war issues such as abortion and euthanasia. Francis has revamped it to broaden its scope to better reflect his wholistic view of human life in concert with creation.
But Francis kept to the church's hard line against gender theory in his first meeting with the new members Thursday.
