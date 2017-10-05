Report recommends capping Yellowstone bison removal at 1,250

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A recently released Yellowstone National Park bison status report says officials are looking to cap this winter's cull of bison at 1,250.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2z10GMb ) the recommendations released late last week also include banning bison hunting the West Yellowstone area because the officials have noticed the portion of the herd that migrates there has been decreasing.

Park biologists counted 4,816 Yellowstone bison during aerial surveys in August.

Last year, park officials removed more than 1,200 bison last winter through managed hunts and ship-to-slaughter operations.

According to the park's status report, officials plan to trap bison so they can be shipped to slaughter again this year despite protests from bison advocates.

Various state, federal and tribal officials are expected to finalize winter cull details as early as November.

