Report: US Consulate employee arrested in Istanbul

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish authorities have arrested a U.S. Consulate employee in Istanbul over his alleged links to a movement led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Anadolu Agency says the man, a Turkish citizen identified by the initials M.T., was ordered arrested late Wednesday on charges of espionage and attempts to "destroy" the constitutional order and Turkey's government.

Anadolu reported that the man is accused of ties to a former prosecutor and four former police chiefs who are being prosecuted for leading a corruption probe in 2013, which the government says was orchestrated by Gulen in a bid to topple it.

Gulen is also accused of masterminding last year's failed coup. Gulen denies the accusations.