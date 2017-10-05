Roy Moore meets some GOP lawmakers, but not top 2 in Senate

WASHINGTON — The polarizing Alabama Republican who bested President Donald Trump's pick to fill a Senate vacancy is meeting plenty of conservatives during a trip to Washington, but not the two top Senate GOP leaders.

The former Alabama chief justice, Roy Moore, has seen Trump's former White House strategist, Steve Bannon, who backed Moore. He's also met several lawmakers, including GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Utah's Mike Lee, and his state's GOP House members.

Moore plans a Thursday evening dinner with other conservatives including the one-time head of the Heritage Foundation, Jim DeMint.