Russian investigators raid homes of Khodorkovsky's employees

MOSCOW — Russian investigators and police have raided the homes of at least five people working for an exiled oligarch in connection with a decades-old dispute over what was once Russia's largest oil producer.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday that the raid relates to the 2003 criminal case involving the Yukos oil company.

Russian television on Thursday showed footage of a policeman putting a man face-down on the floor and holding his hands behind his back.