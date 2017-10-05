Russian lawmakers weigh restrictions against US media

MOSCOW — Russian lawmakers are warning that Moscow could retaliate if the U.S. moves to impose restrictions on Russia's state-funded news outlets.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of state-funded RT television network, said it faces a U.S. demand to register as a foreign agent and provide detailed personal information about its staff, among other things. She has said that the request effectively amounts to an attempt to push RT out of the U.S. media market.