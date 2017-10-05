Ryan touts GOP tax plan during visit to Maryland factory

CHESTERTOWN, Md. — House Speaker Paul Ryan says easing taxes on manufacturers and other businesses is critical to helping America remain competitive in an increasingly global economy.

Touring a 101-year-old manufacturing business Thursday on Maryland's Eastern Shore, Ryan said small businesses like Dixon Valve & Coupling are key to America's economic growth but are taxed at significantly higher rates than competitors overseas, particularly in China.

Ryan's visit came just hours after House passage of a $4.1 trillion budget plan that envisions deep cuts to social programs while paving the way for a GOP effort to rewrite the tax code.