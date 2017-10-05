Saudi Arabia detains 22 for "incitement" amid clampdown

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says authorities have detained 22 people on charges of incitement weeks after a crackdown on critics of the crown prince , who is embroiled in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency said Thursday that state security forces that report to the king arrested the 22 for allegedly "stirring up feelings" and "inciting against public order" through the circulation of a video on social networking sites. All are Saudi with the exception of one Qatari national.

The statement by a security official said the group's motives and links are being investigated.