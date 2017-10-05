Scuffles erupt in Ukrainian parliament over disputed bill

KIEV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian parliament has been forced to adjourn its session amid scuffles over hotly-disputed bills regarding the rebel-controlled eastern territories.

The bills submitted by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko have drawn fierce criticism from some lawmakers, including the Samopomich (Self Reliance) party.

Opponents of the bills, arguing that they don't assert Ukraine's control of the eastern territories strongly enough, swarmed the speaker's platform, causing the session to be adjourned until Friday.

The bills refer to elements of the 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine brokered by France and Germany.