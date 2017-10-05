Senators call on IRS to halt contract with Equifax
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Seven members of the Senate Banking Committee are asking the Internal Revenue Service to rescind a $7.25 million contract with Equifax.
The senators say the awarding of the contract shows a clear disregard for millions of Americans who had their personal information stolen.
The contract came to light as Equifax's former chief executive made the rounds at a series of congressional hearings this week on a data breach that affected 145 million Americans.
The IRS renewed a contract with Equifax to verify taxpayers' identities, but only until it could resolve a protest Equifax had lodged after the IRS went with another bidder.
The senators say in a letter to IRS Commissioner John Koskinen that "we have no assurances that our constituents' personal information is safe in their hands."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Dartmouth assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries
-
'Not a Sackville problem. This is a drivers problem:' Councillors weigh in on Halifax speeding issue
-
Canadian shot in the head at Las Vegas concert begins a long trip home