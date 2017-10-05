Sessions relaunches Bush era crime-fighting plan

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviving a Bush era crime-fighting strategy that emphasizes aggressive prosecution of gun and gang crimes.

He announced on Thursday a relaunch of the program known as Project Safe Neighborhoods. It's the latest move in the Trump administration's tough-on-crime agenda.

The Justice Department has asked Congress for $70 million for the effort. Part of it focuses on sending certain gun crimes to federal court, where they carry longer sentences in far-away prisons.

Officials say local law enforcement will have faster access to technology that helps solve shootings. And Justice Department officials say community groups will also be involved.