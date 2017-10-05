South Georgia sheriff indicted over search at high school
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — A Georgia sheriff and two deputies have been indicted after prosecutors say they did illegal intrusive body searches of high school students earlier this year.
A grand jury indicted Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby and deputies Tyler Turner and Deidra Whiddon on Tuesday. All three face charges of violating their oaths of office during a search in April at Worth County High School. Hobby also faces two counts of false imprisonment and one count of sexual battery, and Turner also faces a sexual battery charge.
A lawyer for Hobby said the sheriff doesn't believe he committed a crime. It wasn't immediately clear whether the deputies had lawyers.
Students at the school claimed in a lawsuit filed in June that their
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Bedford smells a rat: Councillor says he’s never seen this many rodent complaints
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend
-
Small Canadian town warns residents of possible panther roaming the streets