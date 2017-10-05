State court will hear prep school grad's bid for new trial
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court says it will hear an appeal for a new trial from a prep school graduate who was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting a classmate.
Owen Labrie (lah-BREE') is challenging a judge's denial of his request for a new trial. The high court's decision, reached last week, was made public Thursday.
The 21-year-old Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted of raping a 15-year-old classmate the previous year as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was convicted of
Labrie also is appealing his convictions. That's on hold until the issue of whether he gets a new trial is resolved.
