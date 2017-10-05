Suicide bomber strikes Shiite shrine in Pakistan, killing 12
A
A
Share via Email
QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani government spokesman says a suicide bomber has struck a Shiite shrine a remote village in the country's southwest, killing at least 12 people and wounding 30.
Anwarul Haq Kakar, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says the attack took place on Thursday in Jhal Magsi. The village is located about 400
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Sunni extremists have carried out many such attacks in the past, targeting minority Shiite Muslims in Baluchistan and elsewhere in the country.
Sunni extremists perceive Shiites as apostates who should be killed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia arrest barricaded man after hours of negotiation
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Dartmouth assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries