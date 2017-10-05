Surveillance video shows man knocking out NYPD traffic agent
NEW YORK — The New York Police Department has released street surveillance video that shows a man walking up behind a city traffic agent and punching him in the neck.
Officials say that the 50-year-old NYPD traffic agent was walking near an intersection on Staten Island shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when a man in his 20s approached from behind and punched the agent in the throat.
The agent fell to the pavement and was temporarily knocked out. Emergency crews responded and took the agent to a hospital where he was treated for head and neck injuries before being released.
Surveillance video shows the man walking down the street while holding a cellphone to his ear. As the ticket agent crosses the street, the man slips up behind him and punches the agent with his left fist.
This story has been changed to correct job title in headline to traffic agent instead of ticket agent.
