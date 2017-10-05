Tens of thousands have yet to submit DACA renewals

WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of young people eligible for renewed protection from deportation had yet to submit their applications hours before a Trump administration deadline Thursday night.

Under a phase-out plan announced by the president last month, more than 150,000 people covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program were invited to submit renewal applications by Oct. 5. DACA shielded hundreds of thousands of people from deportation and allowed them to work legally in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security said about 118,000 out of the roughly 154,000 people eligible for renewals had submitted their applications by midday Thursday.