Texas delegation requests $19B in additional Harvey aid

WASHINGTON — The Texas congressional delegation wants an additional $19 billion to help the Lone Star State recover from Harvey. Republicans and Democrats are teaming up behind a request to repair water projects and help homeowners and communities rebuild from the storm.

The bipartisan request would come on top of President Donald Trump's request earlier this week for $29 billion for in hurricane aid. That request pairs $13 billion for emergency hurricane response with a $16 billion cash infusion for the financially troubled federal flood insurance program.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says the House will vote on Trump's request next week. It's unclear whether the powerful Texans will succeed in getting some or all of the additional money.