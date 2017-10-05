The Latest: Deputy accidently shoots self near Los Angeles

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. — The Latest on a deputy hit by gunfire near Los Angeles (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say a deputy accidentally shot himself in the leg while serving a narcotics-related search warrant at a home.

Deputy Sara Rodriguez says the deputy was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after his service weapon went off just before dawn Thursday in South El Monte.

Nobody else was hurt. The accident is under investigation.

Rodriguez says four people at the home were detained in connection with the warrant.

___

7:20 a.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say a deputy suffered minor injuries when he was hit by gunfire while serving a search warrant at a home.

Officials say the deputy was taken to a hospital with a graze wound after the shooting just before dawn Thursday in South El Monte.

KABC-TV reports three suspects were arrested.

It wasn't immediately clear if the deputy returned fire.