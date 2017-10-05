The Latest: Prosecutors seek 40 years in Slender Man attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Latest on a plea hearing for one of two girls charged with stabbing a classmate in an attack they said was done to please the fictional horror character Slender Man (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Wisconsin prosecutors want a 15-year-old girl to be confined in a mental hospital for 40 years after she pleaded guilty to stabbing a classmate in an attack aimed at impressing the fictional horror character Slender Man.

Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser will be evaluated by a doctor by Nov. 13 before a judge schedules sentencing.

Geyser and another girl, Anissa Weier, admitted carrying out the 2014 attack on a classmate in a Milwaukee-area park. Their classmate survived her wounds. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Geyser sobbed in court Thursday as she told a judge she "had to" carry out the stabbing. When the judge asked where she had stabbed her classmate, she said: "Everywhere."

___

6:36 a.m.

One of two Wisconsin girls who stabbed a classmate to impress horror character Slender Man is due in court to finalize a plea deal aimed at sparing her prison time.

Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser will plead guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack. Prosecutors and Geyser's attorneys agreed to the plea last week, but it is being finalized during a court hearing Thursday in Waukesha County court.

The plea agreement calls for Geyser to be found not guilty by reason of insanity as part of the case's sentencing phase, meaning she will be committed to a mental hospital indefinitely.