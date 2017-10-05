Tillerson denies wanting to resign as secretary of state
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declares he never considered resigning as President Donald Trump's top diplomat, disputing what he called "erroneous" reports that he wanted to step down earlier this year.
Tillerson pointedly refused to say whether he had called the president a "moron." But later he had a spokeswoman deny he had used such language.
Tillerson sought Wednesday to rebut a widely disseminated NBC News story that claimed
The explosive claims followed several instances in which Trump's and Tillerson's policy pronouncements have appeared to clash.
Trump told reporters on Wednesday he has "total confidence" in Tillerson. Earlier, Trump denounced the NBC report as "fake news."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police
-
'A victory for Canadian women:' Anti-abortion MP rejected as head of Status of Women committee
-
Andre Chabot says he's getting threats from Bill Smith backers