Toledo Zoo receives 3 orphaned cougar cubs from Washington

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is caring for three orphaned cougar cubs sent to Ohio from Washington state.

Zoo officials said Thursday that one of the cubs is 10-12 weeks old. The other two are around 3 weeks old and came from a litter of four. The other two cubs in that litter were sent to a New Jersey zoo.

Visitors can watch the staff bottle-feed the two younger cubs at around 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily near an indoor viewing area for elephants at the Toledo facility.

The zoo in northwest Ohio had no cougars before the cubs arrived.