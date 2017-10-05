Trump asks dismissal of travel ban case; opponents disagree
WASHINGTON — Opponents of the Trump administration travel ban are urging the Supreme Court to hear and decide a pending court challenge, despite a new travel policy that President Donald Trump announced last week.
The administration is taking the opposite view. It's asking the justices to dismiss the case because a new policy is in place.
Both sides in the dispute that has raged almost since Trump took office in January filed letters with the high court Thursday addressing whether the case should be dismissed.
The justices had asked the parties to weigh in about whether the court should sidestep ruling on the legality of a travel ban that affected visitors from six mostly Muslim countries.
