Trump, in photo op, talks of 'calm before the storm'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has delivered a foreboding message, telling reporters that a photo-op with his senior military leaders might be "the calm before the storm."

Trump had dinner Thursday night with his highest-ranking military aides and their wives. As they posed for a group photo, Trump asked reporters: "You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm."

On reporter shouted, "What storm Mr. President?"

Trump responded, "You'll find out."