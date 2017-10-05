Trump targets Senate intelligence committee over Russia
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is criticizing the Senate intelligence committee over its investigation into possible collusion between Russia and associates of the Trump campaign.
Trump says on Twitter Thursday: "Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE!"
Leaders of the committee said Wednesday they have not determined, roughly nine months into their investigation, whether Russia
The Republican committee chairman is North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr. Burr says the committee has interviewed more than 100 witnesses as part of its investigation and that more work still needs to be done.
Burr says: "The issue of collusion is still open."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
Bedford smells a rat: Councillor says he’s never seen this many rodent complaints
-
There’s a reason Will & Grace got rid of the kids: Schneller
-
Police in Nova Scotia arrest barricaded man after hours of negotiation