UK police: We'd quiz ex-PM Heath on sex claims were he alive
LONDON — British police say that, were he alive, former Prime Minister Edward Heath would be questioned by detectives over child abuse allegations.
Police have been investigating sexual abuse claims against Heath, who died in 2005 aged 89.
Their report released Thursday says "there is sufficient suspicion to have interviewed Sir Edward Heath under criminal caution regarding his suspected involvement in child sexual abuse."
Police looked at 42 allegations and said there was sufficient suspicion to have questioned Heath about seven of them. They include the alleged rape of an 11-year-old boy and alleged indecent assault on a 10-year-old boy.
Chief Constable Mike Veale of Wiltshire Police said detectives drew no conclusions about the innocence or guilt of Heath, who was Conservative prime minister between 1970 and 1974.
