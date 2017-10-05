US 30-year mortgage rates average rises to 3.85 per cent

WASHINGTON — Long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week as the average

30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.85 per cent from 3.83 per cent a week ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the 15-year home loan, often used by homeowners who refinanced their mortgages, also rose slightly to 3.15 per cent from 3.13.

While near historically low, mortgage rates are higher than they are a year ago. The increase reflects in part the expectation that President Donald Trump and the Republican majority Congress will approve tax cuts that are meant to stimulate growth and could possibly increase the deficit.

Rates on long-term home loans typically track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes.