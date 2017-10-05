US factory orders increase 1.2 per cent in August
WASHINGTON — Orders at U.S. factories increased by 1.2
The solid showing follows a steep drop of 3.3
The report suggests U.S. manufacturing is benefiting from a stronger dollar and an improving global economy. Americans are buying more cars, in part to replace those destroyed by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. That could boost orders in the coming months. The manufacturing sector continues to look healthy after a survey released earlier this week found that factory activity expanded in September at the fastest pace in 13 years.
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment climbed a solid 1.1
Orders for metals rose 1.2
Industrial machinery orders rose 11.5
Excluding the transportation sector, factory orders rose 0.4
Orders for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — were back up 2
