Venezuelan president visits Belarus, discusses military ties
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MINSK, Belarus — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has visited Belarus, emphasizing plans to bolster military ties with the ex-Soviet nation.
Speaking at the start of Thursday's talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Maduro said that "
Maduro didn't elaborate and details of military
Lukashenko said that Belarus would like to develop
Belarus, Russia's
Maduro's visit to Belarus comes a day after his trip to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin and thanked him for political and diplomatic support.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
'Not a Sackville problem. This is a drivers problem:' Councillors weigh in on Halifax speeding issue
-
Bedford smells a rat: Councillor says he’s never seen this many rodent complaints
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police